Gulfisha Fatima: A New Chapter After Bail

Gulfisha Fatima, an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, has been released from Tihar Jail. Her release followed a Delhi court's order after she was granted bail by the Supreme Court, as confirmed by jail sources on Wednesday.

The court's decision also involves three other accused, who are anticipated to be released following the completion of necessary procedural formalities. Earlier, the four accused provided bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each with two local sureties, as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The cases of the remaining defendants, especially prominent figures like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, remain complex, as the Supreme Court found a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them, denying them bail. Gulfisha's case, however, was different; her role was assessed to lack independent authority over protest arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)