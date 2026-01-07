Gulfisha Fatima: A New Chapter After Bail
Gulfisha Fatima, accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, has been released from Tihar Jail. A Delhi court ordered her release after she received bail from the Supreme Court. Her alleged role did not demonstrate independent command over protest sites. Procedural formalities for co-accused continue.
Gulfisha Fatima, an accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case, has been released from Tihar Jail. Her release followed a Delhi court's order after she was granted bail by the Supreme Court, as confirmed by jail sources on Wednesday.
The court's decision also involves three other accused, who are anticipated to be released following the completion of necessary procedural formalities. Earlier, the four accused provided bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each with two local sureties, as mandated by the Supreme Court.
The cases of the remaining defendants, especially prominent figures like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, remain complex, as the Supreme Court found a prima facie case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against them, denying them bail. Gulfisha's case, however, was different; her role was assessed to lack independent authority over protest arrangements.
