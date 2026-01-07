Left Menu

Supreme Court Examines Legality of Probe Against Justice Varma

The Supreme Court reviews a plea by Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the legitimacy of a Parliamentary Committee probing corruption charges against him. Varma argues the committee was formed solely by the Lok Sabha, without Rajya Sabha consultation. The Court urges a strong response to intervene in the probe.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court deliberated on Wednesday on the legal challenge posed by Justice Yashwant Varma against a Parliamentary Committee investigating corruption charges against him. Justice Varma contends that the committee's formation is invalid, as it was constituted solely by the Lok Sabha and not by both Houses of Parliament.

A panel, consisting of Justices Deepankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, has given legal representatives of Justice Varma until tomorrow to put forward a compelling counter-argument. The aim is to persuade the court to reconsider its stance and potentially disrupt the ongoing investigation.

The dispute originates from an internal inquiry that unearthed unaccounted cash at Justice Varma's residence. This discovery led the former Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, to recommend Varma's dismissal, prompting the Lok Sabha Speaker to assemble a three-member committee. The court's focus now shifts to assessing procedural lapses and potential influence on Varma's defense.

