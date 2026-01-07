Supreme Court Examines Legality of Probe Against Justice Varma
The Supreme Court reviews a plea by Justice Yashwant Varma challenging the legitimacy of a Parliamentary Committee probing corruption charges against him. Varma argues the committee was formed solely by the Lok Sabha, without Rajya Sabha consultation. The Court urges a strong response to intervene in the probe.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court deliberated on Wednesday on the legal challenge posed by Justice Yashwant Varma against a Parliamentary Committee investigating corruption charges against him. Justice Varma contends that the committee's formation is invalid, as it was constituted solely by the Lok Sabha and not by both Houses of Parliament.
A panel, consisting of Justices Deepankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, has given legal representatives of Justice Varma until tomorrow to put forward a compelling counter-argument. The aim is to persuade the court to reconsider its stance and potentially disrupt the ongoing investigation.
The dispute originates from an internal inquiry that unearthed unaccounted cash at Justice Varma's residence. This discovery led the former Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, to recommend Varma's dismissal, prompting the Lok Sabha Speaker to assemble a three-member committee. The court's focus now shifts to assessing procedural lapses and potential influence on Varma's defense.
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court Clarifies Absconder Proclamation and Anticipatory Bail
Jai Krishna Upadhyay Sworn in as Allahabad High Court Judge
Trial in Texas School Shooting Response Stirs Legal Challenges
Legal Challenge to HHS Vaccine Policy Gains Momentum
Supreme Court Questions Telangana's Legal Challenge to Polavaram Project Expansion