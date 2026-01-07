Left Menu

BSF Western Command Honors Heroes at Investiture Ceremony

The Western Command of the BSF held an investiture ceremony to honor personnel with police medals for meritorious service. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria praised their contributions to national security and civil support roles. The event recognized 24 serving and retired personnel for outstanding service to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Western Command of the Border Security Force organized an investiture ceremony in Mohali to honor serving and retired personnel with police medals for meritorious service.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the chief guest, praised the contributions of BSF personnel in securing national borders and aiding civil administration in counter-insurgency operations. He highlighted the force's significant role during Operation Sindoor and recent flood relief efforts.

The ceremony recognized 24 officers for their outstanding service to the nation, underscoring their dedication and commitment. Additional Director General of the BSF Western Command, Satish S Khandare, was among the dignitaries attending the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

