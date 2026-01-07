BSF Western Command Honors Heroes at Investiture Ceremony

The Western Command of the Border Security Force organized an investiture ceremony in Mohali to honor serving and retired personnel with police medals for meritorious service.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, the chief guest, praised the contributions of BSF personnel in securing national borders and aiding civil administration in counter-insurgency operations. He highlighted the force's significant role during Operation Sindoor and recent flood relief efforts.

The ceremony recognized 24 officers for their outstanding service to the nation, underscoring their dedication and commitment. Additional Director General of the BSF Western Command, Satish S Khandare, was among the dignitaries attending the event.

