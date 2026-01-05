Thane's Cultural Fall: From Rich Heritage to Narcotics Hub

In a recent press conference, Sanjay Raut, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), highlighted a stark transformation in Thane's cultural landscape. Once famed for its rich heritage, Thane is now allegedly a narcotics hub, with drug trafficking being rampant, particularly near schools and colleges, Raut claimed.

He criticized the ruling party's silence and the alleged connections of the drug network reaching up to Satara, referencing a significant Rs 115 crore mephedrone seizure. The opposition has frequently accused people related to the ruling parties of being implicated in the bust, though these claims have been denied.

Raut asserted this is a crucial time for citizens to reject "drug patronage and builder-driven development" in the upcoming civic polls, as Thane faces persistent issues like water shortages and delayed infrastructure projects. Voters are urged to reclaim the city's original identity amidst political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)