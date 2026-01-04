Jammu Puts Strict Regulations on Courier Services to Curb Narcotics

In a decisive move to curb illegal activities, the authorities in Jammu have implemented stringent regulations on courier and parcel services to combat the transportation of narcotic drugs and other contraband items. These entities are now prohibited from accepting or transporting such substances without a valid permit.

The order, issued by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas, mandates courier companies to conduct thorough verifications of all employees through local police. This includes delivery staff, loaders, and booking clerks, along with maintaining detailed records of consignments, complete with sender and receiver details.

Defaulters face severe penalties, including consignment seizure and legal prosecution. The senior superintendent of police has been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement, with measures in place immediately for eight weeks, subject to extension or modification.

(With inputs from agencies.)