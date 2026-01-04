Left Menu

Jammu Puts Strict Regulations on Courier Services to Curb Narcotics

The authorities in Jammu have imposed strict regulations on courier companies, prohibiting the transport of narcotics and requiring rigorous employee verification. These measures aim to enhance security and compliance, thwart illegal activities, and hold violators accountable through substantial penalties.

Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:27 IST
In a decisive move to curb illegal activities, the authorities in Jammu have implemented stringent regulations on courier and parcel services to combat the transportation of narcotic drugs and other contraband items. These entities are now prohibited from accepting or transporting such substances without a valid permit.

The order, issued by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas, mandates courier companies to conduct thorough verifications of all employees through local police. This includes delivery staff, loaders, and booking clerks, along with maintaining detailed records of consignments, complete with sender and receiver details.

Defaulters face severe penalties, including consignment seizure and legal prosecution. The senior superintendent of police has been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement, with measures in place immediately for eight weeks, subject to extension or modification.

