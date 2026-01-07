Left Menu

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tankers Amidst Escalating Sanctions Drama

The United States has seized two sanctioned oil tankers linked to Venezuela, citing violations of US sanctions. The actions, which occurred in the North Atlantic and Caribbean, are part of a broader strategy to target vessels carrying oil from sanctioned countries. The US plans to sell Venezuelan oil globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic move to enforce sanctions, the United States has seized two oil tankers linked to Venezuela, officials announced on Wednesday. The tankers, Bella 1 and Sophia, were apprehended for violating US sanctions by attempting to transport oil to destinations defying Western embargoes.

The Bella 1, retitled Marinera and flagged to Russia, was seized near Scotland, marking a pivotal enforcement step by US forces. The seizure is tied to broader US strategies aimed at restricting oil sales from sanctioned nations like Venezuela, Iran, and Russia, to Asian markets.

The Trump administration, while managing changes to sanctions policies, is simultaneously engaged in high-profile actions against Venezuelan leadership, including the nighttime raid capturing Nicolás Maduro. The escalating tension underscores the US's committed stance in its sanctions enforcement agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

