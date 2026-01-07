Left Menu

Controversial Book Targeting Madras High Court Judge Seized

The Madras High Court ordered the seizure of a book containing derogatory content against Justice G R Swaminathan. The order came prior to the book's intended release at a city book fair. Advocated by P Naveenprasad, the directive included initiating criminal contempt proceedings against the publishers.

  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed police to confiscate copies of a book deemed derogatory and abusive towards Justice G R Swaminathan. The publication was expected to appear at a city book fair on January 8.

Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan ordered criminal contempt proceedings against Keezhaikaatru Publishers, in response to a petition by advocate P Naveenprasad. The book is accused of scandalous content against the sitting judge.

State counsel has been instructed to ensure no objectionable material is published. The court plans to review actions taken by police in a hearing scheduled for January 28, with a compliance report expected.

