Ernakulam Police Scandal: Officers Suspended Over Misconduct

Two police personnel in Ernakulam district have been suspended due to allegations of serious misconduct, according to officials on Wednesday.

CPO Vijeesh, from the Palluruthy police station, faced suspension after a woman lodged a complaint accusing him of misbehaving. She claimed he misused his authority during a passport verification process.

Separately, CPO Subair from Kalady police station was suspended following an internal investigation that linked him to a drug case, suggesting a significant breach of conduct.