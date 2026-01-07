Ernakulam Police Scandal: Officers Suspended Over Misconduct
Two police officers in Ernakulam have been suspended due to allegations of misconduct. One officer was accused of harassment, while the other faced suspension over involvement in a drug case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Two police personnel in Ernakulam district have been suspended due to allegations of serious misconduct, according to officials on Wednesday.
CPO Vijeesh, from the Palluruthy police station, faced suspension after a woman lodged a complaint accusing him of misbehaving. She claimed he misused his authority during a passport verification process.
Separately, CPO Subair from Kalady police station was suspended following an internal investigation that linked him to a drug case, suggesting a significant breach of conduct.