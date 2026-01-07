Left Menu

Jai Krishna Upadhyay Sworn in as Allahabad High Court Judge

Jai Krishna Upadhyay was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali. The ceremony marked the increase of the court's serving judges to 110. Upadhyay, previously an Additional Government Advocate, was appointed by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:15 IST
Jai Krishna Upadhyay Sworn in as Allahabad High Court Judge
  • Country:
  • India

Jai Krishna Upadhyay has officially taken his position as judge at the Allahabad High Court, with the oath administered by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali.

The courtroom ceremony was attended by all sitting judges, spotlighting Upadhyay's transition from his former role as Additional Government Advocate for the Uttar Pradesh government.

This appointment, declared by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, brings the number of judges in the Allahabad High Court to 110, approaching its full capacity of 160.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026