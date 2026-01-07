Jai Krishna Upadhyay Sworn in as Allahabad High Court Judge
Jai Krishna Upadhyay was sworn in as a judge of the Allahabad High Court by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali. The ceremony marked the increase of the court's serving judges to 110. Upadhyay, previously an Additional Government Advocate, was appointed by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Jai Krishna Upadhyay has officially taken his position as judge at the Allahabad High Court, with the oath administered by Chief Justice Arun Bhansali.
The courtroom ceremony was attended by all sitting judges, spotlighting Upadhyay's transition from his former role as Additional Government Advocate for the Uttar Pradesh government.
This appointment, declared by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, brings the number of judges in the Allahabad High Court to 110, approaching its full capacity of 160.
(With inputs from agencies.)