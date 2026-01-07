Left Menu

Mizoram Cabinet Rejects Extension of Governor's Rule in Chakma Council

The Mizoram Cabinet has ruled out political instability in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) that would justify extending Governor's rule. Despite previous political turmoil, the council now has a majority party in control, thus negating the need for further Governor's intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:34 IST
The Mizoram Cabinet has decided against extending Governor's rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), citing no current political instability. The council of ministers reached this decision after the Governor requested their opinion on whether CADC should remain under his control.

The CADC is currently dominated by a party with a majority, holding 16 out of 20 seats. The ruling government believes this majority support negates any need for Governor's intervention. This comes even as a previous recommendation for the majority party to form the executive committee was ignored, leading to the imposition of Governor's rule in July last year.

State Supply Minister and ZPM media chairman B Lalchhanzova announced that the ZPM now commands a majority, and the party is urging the Governor to honor the popular mandate by allowing them to form the next executive body. This move aims to restore democratic values within the council.

