Political Shake-up: MNF-ZPM Alliance Unravels in Mizoram

The political landscape in Mizoram faces a reshuffle as the Mizo National Front (MNF) withdraws its alliance with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), sparking fresh uncertainties in the formation of the Lai Autonomous District Council's (LADC) executive body. The decision was communicated to Governor Vijay Kumar Singh by MNF's general secretary R Rohmingliana, who cited unresolved issues as the cause.

The MNF-ZPM alliance, constituting on December 14 post the LADC elections, had agreed on a power-sharing arrangement appointing ZPM's T Zakunga as the leader to form the executive committee. Despite MNF's patience, waiting three weeks for the Governor's nod, no approval was granted, leading MNF treasurer Lalruatkima to announce the exploration of new political alliances.

With the MNF's withdrawal, the LLP failed to maintain a majority, prompting the Governor to retract the appointment of a protem chairman and defer the council chairman election. The MNF emerged as the single largest party in the LADC polls, reflecting a shift in Mizoram's volatile political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)