Uttarakhand's Pursuit of Justice: The Ankita Bhandari Case

In a bid to ensure justice for the murder of Ankita Bhandari, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has pledged steadfast commitment to her grieving family. Meeting with Ankita's parents, Dhami emphasized that justice in this case remains a paramount concern for his administration.

With growing calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, the Chief Minister stated plans to consult Ankita's parents before making a decision. Forces behind the demand include allegations from Urmila Sanawar, suggesting that a 'VIP' linked to a BJP politician might have been involved.

However, Dhami clarified that the alleged person of interest, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, was not in Uttarakhand during Ankita's murder, backed by official police verification. The government remains committed to exhaustive investigations to unearth the truth and deliver justice.

