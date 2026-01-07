Uttar Pradesh's Electoral Roll Revision Highlights Uncollected Forms

In a significant reveal, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Uttar Pradesh has unveiled alarming figures of uncollected forms across several key districts. Data indicates that major locations, including Lucknow and Ghaziabad, have observed a substantial drop in registered voters due to a combination of factors.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of UP, Navdeep Rinwa, a staggering 2.89 crore voters have not been included in the draft list unveiled on Tuesday. The excluded figures account for 18.70% of the 15.44 crore initially listed due to cases of deaths, permanent migration, and duplication.

The districts experiencing the highest percentage of uncollected forms include Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur Nagar, reflecting overarching trends of voter registration challenges. This data will undergo further revisions until March 6, marking a crucial phase in the state's electoral preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)