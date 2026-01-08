Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station to offer rooftop restaurant, retail spaces

The Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station on the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor is set to offer enhanced facilities, including rooftop restaurants, cafés, and retail outlets, in a bid to improve passenger amenities and promote commercial activities at the station.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids for the licensing of Property Development (PD) areas for commercial use at the Ghaziabad station.

The initiative aims to make travel more comfortable for commuters while also providing shopping and dining options for nearby residents, NCRTC said. The commercial facilities will be developed within the station complex.

Under the plan, approximately 18,578 square meters of PD area will be offered on a licence basis against a fixed licence fee. The licence period for these commercial spaces has been set at 25 years, NCRTC added.

The PD areas are spread across various parts of the station, including the ground floor, upper and lower PD levels, and Core-A floors. This includes about 4,229 square metres on the ground floor, 11,914 square metres on upper levels 1 and 2, and 2,435 square metres in the Core-A floors.

Interested bidders can apply through the e-tendering process, with the last date for submission of bids being February 4, 2026. Details regarding eligibility and the scope of work are available on NCRTC's website.

The commercial spaces can be used for shops, kiosks, restaurants, cafés, showrooms, banquet halls, pharmacies, medical and wellness centres, hotels, and outlets showcasing regional products, NCRTC said.

The initiative's goal is to transform station precincts into people-friendly commercial hubs, enhancing commuter convenience and bolstering non-fare revenue, the corporation said.

Due to its location in a densely populated area and proximity to the city's main bus terminal, the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station holds strong commercial potential, NCRTC noted. Residential colonies like Patel Nagar, Raj Nagar, Arya Nagar, and Kavi Nagar, along with nearby markets and institutions, are expected to generate steady footfall.

The station offers connectivity with the Delhi Metro and other modes of transport. The 82-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor connects key locations across the three NCR cities, and the Ghaziabad station is expected to emerge as a major transit and commercial hub, benefiting from high ridership and multimodal integration, NCRTC added.

