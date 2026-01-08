Suspension of DUSU member who slapped professor revoked

The Delhi University has revoked the suspension of the students' union joint secretary Deepika Jha, according to an office order issued by the varsity administration on Wednesday.

The ABVP-affiliated office bearer had been suspended from her post for two months for slapping a professor on the Dr B R Ambedkar College campus.

The suspension, which came with certain conditions, was imposed on November 14, 2025, at the recommendations of a committee. The varsity lifted the suspension a week earlier than it was supposed to in view of her ''conduct and behaviour.'' ''Her suspension is revoked w.e.f. 07.01.2026,'' the office order said.

