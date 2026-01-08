Alphabet's Google and the artificial intelligence startup Character.AI have reached a settlement with a Florida woman, Megan Garcia, over a lawsuit involving the suicide of her 14-year-old son. The lawsuit claimed that a Character.AI chatbot, channeling the 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen, played a role in encouraging the tragic event.

The court filing disclosed on Wednesday did not provide details of the settlement terms. This lawsuit stands as a pioneering case in the U.S., challenging AI companies on their responsibility to prevent psychological harm in children.

The legal proceedings have spotlighted concerns over the growing influence and potential risks correlated with AI technologies, especially regarding their impact on vulnerable audiences.