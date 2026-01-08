High-Profile U.S. Delegation Heads to Davos for World Economic Forum
Top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, will accompany President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by Semafor. Jamieson Greer and Steve Witkoff are also part of the delegation. Reuters has yet to verify this report.
While this news has been reported by Semafor, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information as of yet, leaving the report unconfirmed for the time being.