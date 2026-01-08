Left Menu

High-Profile U.S. Delegation Heads to Davos for World Economic Forum

Top U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, will accompany President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by Semafor. Jamieson Greer and Steve Witkoff are also part of the delegation. Reuters has yet to verify this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 04:51 IST
High-Profile U.S. Delegation Heads to Davos for World Economic Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Top U.S. officials are set to join President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The delegation, as reported by Semafor, includes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The delegation will also include Jamieson Greer, head of U.S. trade policy, and Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to the Middle East, according to the report. This high-profile group aims to represent U.S. interests at the international gathering.

While this news has been reported by Semafor, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information as of yet, leaving the report unconfirmed for the time being.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

Trump's Surprising Diplomatic Turn with Colombia's President

 United States
2
Global Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions for Greenland

Global Tensions Rise Over U.S. Ambitions for Greenland

 Global
3
China's Probe Shakes Japan's Chemical Sector

China's Probe Shakes Japan's Chemical Sector

 Japan
4
Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance

Venezuela's Oil Under U.S. Control, Says VP Vance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026