High-Profile U.S. Delegation Heads to Davos for World Economic Forum

Top U.S. officials are set to join President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The delegation, as reported by Semafor, includes Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

The delegation will also include Jamieson Greer, head of U.S. trade policy, and Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to the Middle East, according to the report. This high-profile group aims to represent U.S. interests at the international gathering.

While this news has been reported by Semafor, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the information as of yet, leaving the report unconfirmed for the time being.