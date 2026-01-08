Trump Seeks $6.2 Million in Legal Fees from Fulton County

President Donald Trump is demanding over USD 6.2 million in attorney fees from the Fulton County District Attorney's office after an election interference case against him and others was dismissed.

Georgia state law allows individuals charged in cases dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct to recover their legal costs. The removal of Fulton County DA Fani Willis, owing to an inappropriate relationship with a special prosecutor, led to the case's dismissal in November. Trump's lead Georgia attorney, Steve Sadow, emphasized the case's political motivation and supports the reimbursement under state law.

The Associated Press has contacted Willis's representatives for comments on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)