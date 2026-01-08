Left Menu

Salt Typhoon: Unveiling China's Cyber Espionage on U.S. Congress

China has hacked email systems of U.S. congressional staff as part of a cyber espionage campaign, Salt Typhoon. This operation targeted powerful committees in the House of Representatives. The Financial Times reported the incident, though Reuters couldn't immediately verify the claims.

China launched a significant cyber espionage campaign, known as Salt Typhoon, targeting email systems of staff on influential U.S. congressional committees. The Financial Times reported these disturbing revelations on Wednesday.

According to sources with direct knowledge, the operation aimed at compromising systems within the House of Representatives.

While the report raises serious concerns, Reuters stated it has not yet independently verified the details of the intrusion.

