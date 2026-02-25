Bomb Threats Target Shen Yun Performance in Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced a security scare on Wednesday after a bomb threat led to his evacuation. The threat was linked to Shen Yun, a Chinese dance group performing in Australia, according to police. After thorough checks, no explosives were found, and Albanese returned safely.

The bomb threat was sent via email to Shen Yun's local organizers and claimed explosives were placed near the Prime Minister's residence, warning devastation if the group went ahead with their performance. Shen Yun, known for being banned in China, is due to perform across Australia this month.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the origins of the threat, but Albanese took the opportunity to stress the importance of lowering societal tensions. In a supportive gesture, he thanked police forces on social media for their swift response.