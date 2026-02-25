Left Menu

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah supports renaming West Bengal, urging the Centre to act following Kerala's successful proposal. Concerns arise as West Bengal's request remains pending. Abdullah advocates future name changes in Jammu and Kashmir. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan visits Kashmir for a university convocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:39 IST
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Centre to align with the West Bengal government's desire to rename the state. This comes after the Union Cabinet approved Kerala's proposal to change its name to Keralam, which prompted dissatisfaction from West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, who criticized the prolonged delay concerning her state's request.

Abdullah emphasized that other states, including West Bengal, have pushed for similar changes and should be supported by the central government. He suggested that should Jammu and Kashmir propose a name change in the future, it equally deserves consideration.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event marking the arrival of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in Kashmir for his first official visit. Radhakrishnan is set to attend Kashmir University's 21st convocation. In addition to these proceedings, Abdullah inaugurated a new calligraphy gate, 'Bab-ul-Sultan-ul-Arifeen', intended to enhance the historic allure of Rainawari Chowk and boost tourism in Kashmir's old city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

European Stocks Boosted by Financial Rebound Amid AI Concerns

 Global
2
Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

Blaze Engulfs Kirti Nagar Market, Prompt Response from Fire Department

 India
3
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 t...

 India
4
Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

Solar Giants Unphased by US Tariffs: Expansion Continues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026