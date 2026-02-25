Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Centre to align with the West Bengal government's desire to rename the state. This comes after the Union Cabinet approved Kerala's proposal to change its name to Keralam, which prompted dissatisfaction from West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, who criticized the prolonged delay concerning her state's request.

Abdullah emphasized that other states, including West Bengal, have pushed for similar changes and should be supported by the central government. He suggested that should Jammu and Kashmir propose a name change in the future, it equally deserves consideration.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event marking the arrival of Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in Kashmir for his first official visit. Radhakrishnan is set to attend Kashmir University's 21st convocation. In addition to these proceedings, Abdullah inaugurated a new calligraphy gate, 'Bab-ul-Sultan-ul-Arifeen', intended to enhance the historic allure of Rainawari Chowk and boost tourism in Kashmir's old city.

(With inputs from agencies.)