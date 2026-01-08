Trump Greenlights Hard-Hitting Sanctions to Cripple Moscow

President Donald Trump has endorsed a robust sanctions package aimed at economically crippling Moscow, aligning with ongoing U.S. efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., indicated that Trump backed the sanctions bill after a meeting at the White House, amidst ongoing discussions about the legislation.

The bill, designed to impede Russia's financial support for military actions, includes tariffs and sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, and uranium. The White House has shown support, although specific terms remain under discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)