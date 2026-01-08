Left Menu

Trump Greenlights Hard-Hitting Sanctions to Cripple Moscow

President Trump supports a sanctions package designed to economically cripple Moscow amid negotiations to end the Ukraine war. Sanctions target Russia's oil and gas industries, aiming to cut military funding. The package, backed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, underscores U.S. commitment to pressuring Russia for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2026 08:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 08:10 IST
Trump Greenlights Hard-Hitting Sanctions to Cripple Moscow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has endorsed a robust sanctions package aimed at economically crippling Moscow, aligning with ongoing U.S. efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., indicated that Trump backed the sanctions bill after a meeting at the White House, amidst ongoing discussions about the legislation.

The bill, designed to impede Russia's financial support for military actions, includes tariffs and sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, and uranium. The White House has shown support, although specific terms remain under discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

 India
2
Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

 India
3
Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Semifinals

Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Sem...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026