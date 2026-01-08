Trump Greenlights Hard-Hitting Sanctions to Cripple Moscow
President Trump supports a sanctions package designed to economically cripple Moscow amid negotiations to end the Ukraine war. Sanctions target Russia's oil and gas industries, aiming to cut military funding. The package, backed by Sen. Lindsey Graham, underscores U.S. commitment to pressuring Russia for peace.
- United States
President Donald Trump has endorsed a robust sanctions package aimed at economically crippling Moscow, aligning with ongoing U.S. efforts to negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict.
Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., indicated that Trump backed the sanctions bill after a meeting at the White House, amidst ongoing discussions about the legislation.
The bill, designed to impede Russia's financial support for military actions, includes tariffs and sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, and uranium. The White House has shown support, although specific terms remain under discussion.
