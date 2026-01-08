Left Menu

Prisoner Found with Hashish Oil in Central Jail

Drugs were discovered in the possession of an inmate named Manoj at the central jail during a routine search. Two bottles of hashish oil were seized and handed to the police. A complaint was lodged, and a case was registered under narcotics and correctional acts. An investigation is ongoing.

In a notable incident, drugs were seized from an inmate at the central jail two days ago, prison officials confirmed on Thursday.

During a routine search on Tuesday, the inmate, identified as Manoj, was found with two bottles of hashish oil, according to prison officials.

The contraband has been turned over to the police, who have lodged a complaint. A case was filed Wednesday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act, authorities reported. An investigation to ascertain how Manoj obtained the drugs is now underway.

