London Police Uncover Espionage Network Targeting Jewish Community

Four men have been arrested in London on suspicion of spying on the Jewish community for Iran. The suspects include one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals. They were apprehended in and around north London. The arrests were made on charges of aiding a foreign intelligence service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Four men have been taken into custody by London police on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Iran, targeting the Jewish community. The suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were apprehended shortly after 1 am at various locations in and around north London, according to a statement by the Metropolitan Police.

The men, aged between 22 and 55, are suspected of collecting information on both locations and individuals within the Jewish community, potentially compromising their security. The arrests were part of a broader investigation into foreign interference and efforts to undermine community safety.

This situation highlights ongoing tensions between intelligence services and the need for increased vigilance in protecting local communities from international espionage threats.

