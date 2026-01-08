Patna Civil court receives bomb threat email

Security was beefed up at the Patna Civil court following a bomb threat email received by the authorities, officials said on Thursday.

The entire court premises was searched thoroughly but no suspicious object was found, Patna (Central) SP, Diksha told PTI.

The search operation was carried out without causing any inconvenience to the people, she said. ''Prima facie, the mail appears to be a hoax'', said the SP.

''A bomb threat through email was received on the email of one of the senior judges of the Patna civil court on Thursday morning. It was mentioned in the mail that explosives were planted inside the civil court premises. ''Security was immediately beefed up on the court premises, and the bomb disposal squad and dog squad were engaged in the security drill. Offices within the court premises were thoroughly checked, and nothing was found,'' the SP told PTI.

Security has been beefed up on the court premises, and visitors are frisked as a precautionary measure, said the SP, adding that a case has been registered and the Cyber Cell has also been engaged to trace the origin of the email.

Further, a decision has also been taken to conduct a security audit of the Patna civil court, she added.

