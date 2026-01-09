Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Cebu: Landfill Collapse Leaves Many Missing

A landfill collapse in Cebu, Philippines, resulted in one confirmed death and 34 missing individuals. The incident occurred in the late afternoon, with 110 workers present. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with local authorities collaborating closely with national agencies to address the situation and support affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes Cebu: Landfill Collapse Leaves Many Missing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a tragic incident, at least one person was killed and 34 others are currently missing following the collapse of a landfill in Cebu, located in the central Philippines. The calamity struck late Thursday afternoon, as reported by city officials.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival took to Facebook to inform the public about the ongoing search and rescue operations at the Binaliw landfill. He revealed that 110 workers were present at the site when the accident happened at 4:17 p.m. on January 8.

The mayor also shared images showing the significant damage to various structures at the site, including facilities operated by the landfill's management. In response to the disaster, local disaster response units, police, fire brigades, military personnel, and required equipment like ambulances and lighting towers have been mobilized. Officials are working with national agencies to evaluate the situation and support the victims' families.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

 Global
2
Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

 Sweden
3
India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

 India
4
Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026