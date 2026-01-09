Tragedy Strikes Cebu: Landfill Collapse Leaves Many Missing

In a tragic incident, at least one person was killed and 34 others are currently missing following the collapse of a landfill in Cebu, located in the central Philippines. The calamity struck late Thursday afternoon, as reported by city officials.

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival took to Facebook to inform the public about the ongoing search and rescue operations at the Binaliw landfill. He revealed that 110 workers were present at the site when the accident happened at 4:17 p.m. on January 8.

The mayor also shared images showing the significant damage to various structures at the site, including facilities operated by the landfill's management. In response to the disaster, local disaster response units, police, fire brigades, military personnel, and required equipment like ambulances and lighting towers have been mobilized. Officials are working with national agencies to evaluate the situation and support the victims' families.