Cyber Fraudsters Arrested in Village Bank Account Scam

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended two cyber criminals accused of exploiting rural villagers by fraudulently opening bank accounts in their names, allegedly for financial gain, to execute online fraud schemes, a police spokesperson announced Friday.

According to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, the arrests were made subsequent to a complaint lodged by Vidyasagar Yadav from Alpi Ka Pura village on Thursday. The complaint described how Sanjay Saroj and another accomplice deceitfully opened accounts, obtaining ATM and SIM cards, ultimately embezzling Rs 12 lakh.

Evidence-based investigation led to the recovery of numerous items, including a Mahindra Thar vehicle, ATM and SIM cards, as well as fake vehicle number plates. The accused reportedly confessed to targeting financially vulnerable individuals and are set to appear in court following legal proceedings.