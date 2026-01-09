Left Menu

Odisha Expands Subhadra Scheme to Benefit Women

The Odisha government is set to extend financial aid to over 4.57 lakh women under the Subhadra Scheme, including new beneficiaries who have turned 21. The fourth installment will be disbursed on International Women's Day. The scheme offers Rs 50,000 over five years to eligible women aged 21 to 60.

The Odisha government will extend financial assistance to an additional 4.57 lakh women under the Subhadra scheme within a week, as decided at a recent meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida. The initiative aims to support women beneficiaries, including those newly eligible at the age of 21.

Under the Subhadra scheme, women aged 21 to 60 receive a total of Rs 50,000 over five years. Each year, beneficiaries are provided with Rs 10,000 in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each, distributed on Rakhi Purnima and International Women's Day.

The latest installment, preparing to be disbursed on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day, reflects the Odisha government's ongoing commitment to women's empowerment and financial independence.

