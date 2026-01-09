Left Menu

Major Surrender: 63 Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Chhattisgarh

In a significant move, 63 Naxalites, including 36 with a collective bounty of over Rs 1.19 crore, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. This was part of a broader initiative for rehabilitation and social reintegration. The group included men and women previously active in pivotal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:57 IST
Major Surrender: 63 Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development unfolding in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, 63 Naxalites, including 36 with a collective bounty of over Rs 1.19 crore, have surrendered. This surrender is part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative aimed at rehabilitation and social reintegration led by local and CRPF forces.

The surrendered group comprises 18 women, reflecting a gender-diverse composition. Key figures among them carried significant bounties, with prominent individuals like Paklu, alias Pradip Oyam, and Mohan, alias Azad Kadti, surrendering.

Authorities have announced a provision of Rs 50,000 assistance to each surrendered Naxalite, signaling the start of their reintegration process. This event follows other similar surrenders, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in...

 India
2
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

 India
3
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026