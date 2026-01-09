Major Surrender: 63 Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Chhattisgarh

In a major development unfolding in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, 63 Naxalites, including 36 with a collective bounty of over Rs 1.19 crore, have surrendered. This surrender is part of the 'Poona Margem' initiative aimed at rehabilitation and social reintegration led by local and CRPF forces.

The surrendered group comprises 18 women, reflecting a gender-diverse composition. Key figures among them carried significant bounties, with prominent individuals like Paklu, alias Pradip Oyam, and Mohan, alias Azad Kadti, surrendering.

Authorities have announced a provision of Rs 50,000 assistance to each surrendered Naxalite, signaling the start of their reintegration process. This event follows other similar surrenders, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)