63 Naxalites, including 36 with collective bounty of over Rs 1.19 crore, surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district: Police.
PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:35 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
