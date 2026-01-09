Left Menu

Haryana Police Surge Ahead with Technology-Driven Strategies

The Haryana Police, led by DGP Ajay Singhal, reviewed technology-driven policing strategies at a meeting in Panchkula. Emphasis was placed on continuous improvement and adaptation to ensure transparency and efficiency. Notable successes include the state's leading position in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:58 IST
Haryana Police Surge Ahead with Technology-Driven Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to enhance technology-driven policing strategies, Haryana's Director General of Police, Ajay Singhal, presided over a pivotal meeting in Panchkula on Friday. Discussions centered on continuous advancements and overcoming challenges to ensure effective law enforcement.

The 68th State Empowered Committee meeting, held at the Police Headquarters, drew senior officials from the State Crime Records Bureau, Telecom, and National Informatics Centre. A key focus was on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), with participants analyzing data integration and cooperation among departments.

DGP Singhal highlighted Haryana Police's commendable technological milestones, underscoring the necessity of ongoing enhancement. Officers were instructed to actively monitor the performance of these tech systems and swiftly address any issues, emphasizing the need for a streamlined, user-friendly approach to digital tools.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in...

 India
2
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

 India
3
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026