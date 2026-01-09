Haryana Police Surge Ahead with Technology-Driven Strategies

In a concerted effort to enhance technology-driven policing strategies, Haryana's Director General of Police, Ajay Singhal, presided over a pivotal meeting in Panchkula on Friday. Discussions centered on continuous advancements and overcoming challenges to ensure effective law enforcement.

The 68th State Empowered Committee meeting, held at the Police Headquarters, drew senior officials from the State Crime Records Bureau, Telecom, and National Informatics Centre. A key focus was on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), with participants analyzing data integration and cooperation among departments.

DGP Singhal highlighted Haryana Police's commendable technological milestones, underscoring the necessity of ongoing enhancement. Officers were instructed to actively monitor the performance of these tech systems and swiftly address any issues, emphasizing the need for a streamlined, user-friendly approach to digital tools.