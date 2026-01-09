National Textiles Ministers’ Conference Charts Innovation-Driven Roadmap to Make India a Global Textile Hub
The National Textiles Ministers’ Conference concluded today in Guwahati, marking a major step towards building a future-ready, globally competitive Indian textile ecosystem anchored in innovation, sustainability, heritage preservation, and export growth.
Held over two days, the conference brought together Textile Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories, enabling extensive Centre–State deliberations on policy coordination, investment promotion, and long-term sectoral transformation.
Addressing the concluding session, Minister of State for Textiles Shri Pabitra Margherita said the discussions had laid the foundation for a clear, actionable roadmap to realise the vision of making India a global textile hub.
“The conference witnessed serious deliberations across the textile value chain. I am confident that this will translate into coordinated action to strengthen India’s position in global textiles,” he said.
Focus on Exports, Competitiveness and Global Branding
On the second day, discussions centred on expanding textile exports, enhancing global competitiveness, and strengthening the ‘Textiles of India’ brand. The Centre–State dialogue examined policy support, infrastructure needs, and market strategies required to achieve the ambitious target of USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030.
Participants highlighted the need for:
-
Technology-driven manufacturing and productivity gains
-
Global-quality standards and compliance
-
Strong branding and storytelling for Indian textiles
-
Seamless integration into global supply chains
The discussions underscored textiles as a strategic manufacturing sector, capable of generating large-scale employment while boosting India’s export footprint.
Preserving Heritage Through Design, Digital Platforms and Market Access
Another key session focused on traditional textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, stressing that heritage preservation must go hand-in-hand with market access, value addition, and sustainable livelihoods.
Ministers and officials emphasised:
-
Design innovation to align traditional textiles with contemporary markets
-
Digital platforms and e-commerce to connect artisans directly with buyers
-
Branding and Geographical Indication (GI) promotion
-
Convergence of central and state schemes to improve artisan incomes
The consensus was clear: heritage textiles are not niche products, but high-value cultural assets with strong global demand when positioned correctly.
Centre–State Collaboration as the Growth Engine
Senior officials highlighted that the transformation of India’s textile sector depends on deep collaboration between the Centre and States. States were encouraged to leverage flagship schemes of the Ministry of Textiles, particularly those focused on:
-
Textile parks and infrastructure development
-
Technology upgradation and automation
-
Sustainability, circularity and green manufacturing
-
Skill development and capacity building
The conference reinforced the importance of policy alignment, ease of doing business, and investment-friendly frameworks to attract domestic and global capital into textiles.
Why This Matters: Textiles at the Intersection of Manufacturing, Sustainability and Culture
The two-day Centre–State dialogue marked a decisive moment in India’s textile journey—positioning the sector at the intersection of:
-
Advanced manufacturing and fashion-tech
-
Sustainable and circular production
-
Cultural heritage and global branding
-
Employment generation and export growth
As global supply chains diversify and demand for sustainable textiles rises, India is uniquely placed to combine scale, skill, sustainability, and story.
Call to Action: Build, Brand and Scale With India’s Textile Ecosystem
The conference sends a strong signal to textile manufacturers, fashion-tech startups, designers, exporters, sustainability solution providers, and investors: India’s textile sector is entering a new phase of coordinated growth.
Stakeholders are encouraged to:
-
Invest in technology and sustainable manufacturing
-
Collaborate with States on textile parks and clusters
-
Innovate in design, branding and digital market access
-
Scale Indian textiles for global markets
With strong Centre–State alignment and a clear export vision, India is accelerating toward becoming a global textile powerhouse by 2030.
