US Forces Seize 'Ghost Fleet' Oil Tanker in Caribbean Operation

In a bold move, US forces intercepted an oil tanker named Olina in the Caribbean Sea, suspected of transporting embargoed Venezuelan oil. The operation, conducted by Marines and Navy sailors, forms part of an extensive Caribbean force aimed at curbing illegal oil trade from Venezuela.

The US Southern Command announced the seizure, underscoring its no-tolerance policy for criminal activity, while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared footage of the operation on social media. The Olina is reportedly a 'ghost fleet' vessel, previously linked to Russian oil smuggling under different ownership.

This marks the fifth Venezuelan tanker seizure under President Trump's administration, which aims to manage Venezuela's oil distribution following Nicolás Maduro's removal. Trump revealed plans for US and Venezuelan collaboration to modernize the oil infrastructure, projecting oil sales from seized tankers to benefit both nations.

