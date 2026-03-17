Supreme Court to Hear Case on Trump Administration's TPS Revocation

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday its intention to hear arguments regarding the Trump administration's controversial attempt to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for more than 350,000 Haitian nationals and approximately 6,100 Syrians residing in the United States. This move is part of a broader deportation agenda pursued under the Republican president's tenure.

Existing judicial orders that prevent the administration from terminating TPS will persist as legal battles unfold, providing temporary relief to those potentially affected by the policy change. The protected status currently allows these individuals to live and work in the U.S. legally.

The Supreme Court is set to hear these pivotal cases next month, potentially shaping the future for thousands of TPS holders fighting to maintain their residence in the country.