Venezuela and U.S. Explore Diplomatic Re-engagement
Venezuela's government announced it has initiated an exploratory diplomatic phase with the United States aimed at reestablishing diplomatic ties. U.S. State Department officials are set to arrive in Venezuela to conduct technical and logistical assessments, marking a potential thaw in relations between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Venezuela has revealed that it is engaging in an exploratory phase with the United States to reestablish diplomatic presence.
According to a statement from the Venezuelan government, the U.S. State Department is sending officials to Venezuela to carry out necessary technical and logistical assessments.
This move may indicate a thaw in the previously strained relations between the two countries, paving the way for potential cooperation.