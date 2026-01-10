Tensions Rise as State Investigates Federal Officer Shooting in Minnesota

Minnesota officials have initiated their own investigation into the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration officer, citing federal reluctance to cooperate. Hennepin County's top prosecutor, Mary Moriarty, and state attorney general Keith Ellison announced the probe during a press conference, aiming to gather evidence from the incident.

The independent investigation follows the FBI's withdrawal of cooperation with the state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, highlighting tensions between federal and local authorities. The shooting of Good, described as a potential act of self-defense by federal officials, has been met with skepticism by local leaders including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who criticized the Trump administration for bypassing state processes.

Simultaneously, protests have erupted in response to this and a similar incident in Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have been accused of escalating tensions. These events underscore the growing distrust and political discord between Democratic-run cities and the federal government, centered around immigration policies and law enforcement accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)