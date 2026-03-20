Tragic Collision Sparks Protests: Milk Tanker Accident Claims Lives

A tragic accident involving a speeding milk tanker claimed the lives of three friends in the Reuna area on Thursday. The victims were on their way to attend a funeral when their motorcycle was struck from behind, dragging them nearly 100 meters, as reported by the police.

Following the incident, distraught family members and locals organized a protest by blocking the highway, leading to significant traffic disruption. Eyewitnesses described the horrific scene, noting the severe impact that caused the tanker to drag the victims under its wheels, resulting in their immediate deaths.

Local authorities, including Ghatampur Assistant Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Yadav, assured the grieving families of imminent action and government assistance. Meanwhile, a police case has been registered, but the tanker driver is yet to be apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)