FBI Agents Claim Political Firing Tied to Trump Investigation

Two agents dismissed from the FBI have launched a federal lawsuit, alleging their termination was linked to their involvement in investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Identified as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2, the agents contend they were unfairly dismissed solely for participating in the Arctic Frost probe. Their case is the latest in a series of legal challenges protesting an apparent personnel purge orchestrated under FBI Director Kash Patel, targeting agents perceived to contravene the administration's agenda.

The lawsuit seeks both reinstatement and a judicial declaration deeming the firings unlawful, amidst claims of politically-motivated dismissals affecting agents aligned with Republican critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)