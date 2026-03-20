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FBI Agents Claim Political Firing Tied to Trump Investigation

Two former FBI agents have filed a federal lawsuit claiming they were dismissed due to their involvement in a Trump election probe. The lawsuit highlights a personnel purge under Director Kash Patel, allegedly targeting agents linked to Republican leaders' critiques. It seeks reinstatement and a declaration of unlawful termination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 01:40 IST
FBI Agents Claim Political Firing Tied to Trump Investigation
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Two agents dismissed from the FBI have launched a federal lawsuit, alleging their termination was linked to their involvement in investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Identified as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2, the agents contend they were unfairly dismissed solely for participating in the Arctic Frost probe. Their case is the latest in a series of legal challenges protesting an apparent personnel purge orchestrated under FBI Director Kash Patel, targeting agents perceived to contravene the administration's agenda.

The lawsuit seeks both reinstatement and a judicial declaration deeming the firings unlawful, amidst claims of politically-motivated dismissals affecting agents aligned with Republican critiques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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