FBI Agents Claim Political Firing Tied to Trump Investigation
Two former FBI agents have filed a federal lawsuit claiming they were dismissed due to their involvement in a Trump election probe. The lawsuit highlights a personnel purge under Director Kash Patel, allegedly targeting agents linked to Republican leaders' critiques. It seeks reinstatement and a declaration of unlawful termination.
- Country:
- United States
Two agents dismissed from the FBI have launched a federal lawsuit, alleging their termination was linked to their involvement in investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Identified as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2, the agents contend they were unfairly dismissed solely for participating in the Arctic Frost probe. Their case is the latest in a series of legal challenges protesting an apparent personnel purge orchestrated under FBI Director Kash Patel, targeting agents perceived to contravene the administration's agenda.
The lawsuit seeks both reinstatement and a judicial declaration deeming the firings unlawful, amidst claims of politically-motivated dismissals affecting agents aligned with Republican critiques.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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