Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Brian Cole, accused of placing pipe bombs in Washington the night before the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, pleaded not guilty to two charges related to explosives on Friday.

The non-detonating bombs were discovered outside the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters just before pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to halt Congress's certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Cole, now detained awaiting trial, allegedly confessed his actions were motivated by dissatisfaction with both political parties and echoed Trump's unfounded claims of election tampering, according to federal investigators.