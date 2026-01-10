Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Brian Cole, accused of planting pipe bombs in Washington before the January 6 Capitol attack, pleaded not guilty to explosives-related charges. The bombs, found outside party headquarters, didn't detonate. Cole is detained for trial, having confessed dissatisfaction with political parties and echoing conspiracy claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 02:20 IST
Brian Cole, accused of placing pipe bombs in Washington the night before the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, pleaded not guilty to two charges related to explosives on Friday.
The non-detonating bombs were discovered outside the Democratic and Republican national committee headquarters just before pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to halt Congress's certification of the 2020 presidential election.
Cole, now detained awaiting trial, allegedly confessed his actions were motivated by dissatisfaction with both political parties and echoed Trump's unfounded claims of election tampering, according to federal investigators.
ALSO READ
Christopher Raia Set to Step Up as FBI's New Deputy Director
UPDATE 2-Somalia, US relations hit low point as Washington pauses aid to government
UPDATE 1-Somalia, US relations hit new low as Washington pauses aid to government
Somalia, US relations hit new low as Washington pauses aid to government
No explosives found, court operations resume in Odisha