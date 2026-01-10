EPA Launches Critical Reassessment of Herbicide Paraquat Safety

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a comprehensive reassessment of the herbicide paraquat's safety. The review, confirmed by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, mandates herbicide manufacturers to substantiate the safety of their products in actual usage scenarios. Paraquat is marketed by Syngenta under the brand name Gramoxone.

The reassessment comes amidst rising concerns over the potential health risks associated with paraquat exposure. The decision signals the administration's commitment to ensuring public safety by scrutinizing agricultural chemicals rigorously.

This development has implications for major sellers like Syngenta, who must now provide compelling evidence of paraquat's safety to maintain its market presence.