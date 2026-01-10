Left Menu

EPA Launches Critical Reassessment of Herbicide Paraquat Safety

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to reevaluate the safety of the herbicide paraquat. As per EPA chief Lee Zeldin, the agency requires manufacturers to prove the herbicide's safety under real-world conditions. Syngenta, among the major sellers, markets it under the name Gramoxone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 05:23 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a comprehensive reassessment of the herbicide paraquat's safety. The review, confirmed by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, mandates herbicide manufacturers to substantiate the safety of their products in actual usage scenarios. Paraquat is marketed by Syngenta under the brand name Gramoxone.

The reassessment comes amidst rising concerns over the potential health risks associated with paraquat exposure. The decision signals the administration's commitment to ensuring public safety by scrutinizing agricultural chemicals rigorously.

This development has implications for major sellers like Syngenta, who must now provide compelling evidence of paraquat's safety to maintain its market presence.

