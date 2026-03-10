Dollar Eases Amid Middle East Conflict Reassessment

The dollar dipped on Tuesday as the market reassessed the escalating Middle East conflict. Concerns lingered that recent investor optimism regarding a rapid resolution might be hasty. The greenback had surged following U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran, which caused oil prices to soar, but questions about the conflict's duration persist.

Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone in London, noted the market's aggressive response to President Trump's optimistic comments about a quick end to the conflict. However, the lack of actions confirming these hopes has pressured market sentiment. The dollar index fell by 0.1% to 98.74, while the euro and yen showed minor fluctuations.

Oil prices dropped over 5% on Tuesday, distancing further from Monday's highs. G7 finance ministers expressed readiness to tackle price surges but stopped short of a coordinated response. Meanwhile, global markets saw mixed results, with the pound inching higher against the dollar amid easing inflation concerns, while the Canadian and Australian currencies showed modest gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)