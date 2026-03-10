Left Menu

Dollar Eases Amid Middle East Conflict Reassessment

The dollar declined as investors reevaluated the ongoing Middle East conflict, following fluctuations driven by U.S.-Israeli actions. The apparent overreaction to Trump's predictions of a swift resolution has led to a reassessment of market optimism. Oil prices fell, impacting the global economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:57 IST
Dollar Eases Amid Middle East Conflict Reassessment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar dipped on Tuesday as the market reassessed the escalating Middle East conflict. Concerns lingered that recent investor optimism regarding a rapid resolution might be hasty. The greenback had surged following U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran, which caused oil prices to soar, but questions about the conflict's duration persist.

Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at Pepperstone in London, noted the market's aggressive response to President Trump's optimistic comments about a quick end to the conflict. However, the lack of actions confirming these hopes has pressured market sentiment. The dollar index fell by 0.1% to 98.74, while the euro and yen showed minor fluctuations.

Oil prices dropped over 5% on Tuesday, distancing further from Monday's highs. G7 finance ministers expressed readiness to tackle price surges but stopped short of a coordinated response. Meanwhile, global markets saw mixed results, with the pound inching higher against the dollar amid easing inflation concerns, while the Canadian and Australian currencies showed modest gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global
2
Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

Man Arrested for Controversial Remarks on Lord Krishna

 India
3
Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

Opium Cultivation and Anti-Encroachment Drive Shake Chhattisgarh Village

 India
4
Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

Senate Confirms General Rudd: Navigating Leadership in Cybersecurity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026