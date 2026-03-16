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War Crime Allegations: UN Investigation Highlights Israeli Air Strike on Iran’s Evin Prison

A UN investigation reveals that an Israeli air strike on Tehran's Evin prison last year was a war crime, with over 70 casualties. This attack raises fears of further repression amidst current U.S.-Israeli bombings. The report urges accountability, highlighting the intensification of domestic repression in Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:26 IST
War Crime Allegations: UN Investigation Highlights Israeli Air Strike on Iran’s Evin Prison
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An Israeli air strike on Tehran's Evin prison last June has been classified as a war crime by the head of a UN investigation. More than 70 people perished, and the incident has heightened fears of further repression amid recent U.S.-Israeli bombings, placing more detainees in harm's way.

The investigation, led by Sara Hossain, chair of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, presented its findings to the UN Human Rights Council. The report is based on interviews, satellite imagery, and various documents. Despite repeated requests, Israeli officials did not comment, having disengaged from the council.

The report highlights an increase in executions and crackdowns in Iran, following last year's strikes. UN-appointed rights expert Mai Sato expressed concerns for detainees, including protesters arrested in January. Families face communication barriers, and essential supplies are scarce in prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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