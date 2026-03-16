War Crime Allegations: UN Investigation Highlights Israeli Air Strike on Iran’s Evin Prison

An Israeli air strike on Tehran's Evin prison last June has been classified as a war crime by the head of a UN investigation. More than 70 people perished, and the incident has heightened fears of further repression amid recent U.S.-Israeli bombings, placing more detainees in harm's way.

The investigation, led by Sara Hossain, chair of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, presented its findings to the UN Human Rights Council. The report is based on interviews, satellite imagery, and various documents. Despite repeated requests, Israeli officials did not comment, having disengaged from the council.

The report highlights an increase in executions and crackdowns in Iran, following last year's strikes. UN-appointed rights expert Mai Sato expressed concerns for detainees, including protesters arrested in January. Families face communication barriers, and essential supplies are scarce in prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)