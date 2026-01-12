Left Menu

Bob Weir: Iconic Grateful Dead Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies at 78

Bob Weir, the renowned co-founder of the Grateful Dead, has passed away at 78. Known for his role as the band's rhythm guitarist, he played a crucial part in the band's decades-long journey. Weir succumbed to cancer and lung-related issues, surrounded by family, marking the end of a legendary musical era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 05:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 05:22 IST
Bob Weir, legendary co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the iconic Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 78, his family confirmed on Saturday. Weir was diagnosed with cancer in July and ultimately succumbed to complications related to lung disease, according to a family statement released on his Instagram account.

The Grateful Dead, renowned for its psychedelic rock anthems and extensive jam sessions, owes much of its storied success to Weir's artistic influence and musical contributions. As a core member, he helped steer the band through a dynamic musical landscape over several decades.

His passing marks the end of an era for fans and musicians alike. Weir's unique style and relentless dedication left an indelible mark on the world of music, ensuring his legacy will endure for generations to come.

