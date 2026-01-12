Sri Lanka and China Forge Ties Amid Cyclone Recovery Efforts

On Monday, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath engaged in bilateral discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasizing the cyclone-battered nation's urgent recovery and reconstruction needs.

Wang Yi, stopping briefly in Sri Lanka on his way back from South Africa, was received by Herath for a focused dialogue on the island's pressing post-disaster challenges.

Cyclone Ditwah's destructive force in November resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage, prompting international support, with China joining India's proactive response under Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster Sri Lanka's recovery efforts.

