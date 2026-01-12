Left Menu

Sri Lanka and China Forge Ties Amid Cyclone Recovery Efforts

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath held bilateral talks with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi regarding cyclone recovery efforts. Sri Lanka seeks aid for reconstruction after Cyclone Ditwah caused immense damage. China and other countries, including India, are involved in supporting the island nation's rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:24 IST
Sri Lanka and China Forge Ties Amid Cyclone Recovery Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Monday, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath engaged in bilateral discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, emphasizing the cyclone-battered nation's urgent recovery and reconstruction needs.

Wang Yi, stopping briefly in Sri Lanka on his way back from South Africa, was received by Herath for a focused dialogue on the island's pressing post-disaster challenges.

Cyclone Ditwah's destructive force in November resulted in significant loss of life and extensive damage, prompting international support, with China joining India's proactive response under Operation Sagar Bandhu to bolster Sri Lanka's recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026