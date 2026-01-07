New Online Portal Launches for U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Fund

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has unveiled an online platform for submission of project proposals to the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF). This initiative is designed to expedite post-conflict reconstruction efforts following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to senior officials.

Operating since December and established with phenomenal speed, URIF is centered on investment in critical minerals and strategic sectors, expecting to amass $200 million by year's end. Conor Coleman, DFC's investment chief, stated the fund is poised to make initial investments imminently.

DFC plans to assess proposals in multiple sectors, from mineral projects to transport, aiming to spur co-investment. Amid improving U.S.-Ukraine relations, the venture reflects profound complexity. Officials emphasize investments will only proceed with dual governmental benefits and commercial profits.

