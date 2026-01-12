Showdown in Central Mumbai: High Court Challenge Over Civic Poll Nomination

A legal battle has erupted ahead of the civic elections in Mumbai. A Shiv Sena spokesperson has petitioned the Bombay High Court, challenging the nomination of Kishori Pednekar, a candidate from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), on the grounds of alleged concealment of FIRs filed against her.

The plea, put forth by Susie Shah, was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. However, the court refused an urgent hearing, citing the proximity of the January 15 election date and opting to address the matter post-election.

The petition asserts that Pednekar deliberately omitted crucial legal details in her nomination for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Accusations include hiding multiple FIRs, including one tied to alleged fraud amid the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions about her eligibility to contest.