Left Menu

Showdown in Central Mumbai: High Court Challenge Over Civic Poll Nomination

A Shiv Sena spokesperson has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar's nomination for civic polls, alleging she concealed FIR details. The court deferred the hearing until after the elections. The petition accuses Pednekar of misusing the electoral process by withholding information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:37 IST
Showdown in Central Mumbai: High Court Challenge Over Civic Poll Nomination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal battle has erupted ahead of the civic elections in Mumbai. A Shiv Sena spokesperson has petitioned the Bombay High Court, challenging the nomination of Kishori Pednekar, a candidate from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT), on the grounds of alleged concealment of FIRs filed against her.

The plea, put forth by Susie Shah, was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. However, the court refused an urgent hearing, citing the proximity of the January 15 election date and opting to address the matter post-election.

The petition asserts that Pednekar deliberately omitted crucial legal details in her nomination for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Accusations include hiding multiple FIRs, including one tied to alleged fraud amid the COVID-19 pandemic, raising questions about her eligibility to contest.

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026