Left Menu

Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi

An 18-year-old delivery boy in Delhi faced assault by a store owner after using a perfume in the shop. Identified as Risha Kumar, the youth lodged a police complaint, prompting an investigation into the altercation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the incident's progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:08 IST
Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old named Risha Kumar, employed as a delivery boy, was allegedly assaulted by a store owner in east Delhi's Old Kondli area over a perfume incident, police reported on Monday.

Following the incident, the police initiated legal proceedings and identified the delivery worker involved. The altercation began when Kumar allegedly used a perfume from the shop, leading to a confrontation with the owner.

The dispute escalated into a physical assault, prompting Kumar to seek police help and file a complaint. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

TRENDING

1
Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi

Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi

 India
2
Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

Kharge Criticizes Centre's Repeal of MGNREGA and Introduction of VB-G RAM G

 India
3
Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

Tragic Road Accidents in Jharkhand Claim Six Lives

 India
4
Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformation

Minister Reddy Slams Telangana Congress Over Employment Scheme Misinformatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026