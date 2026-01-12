Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi

An 18-year-old named Risha Kumar, employed as a delivery boy, was allegedly assaulted by a store owner in east Delhi's Old Kondli area over a perfume incident, police reported on Monday.

Following the incident, the police initiated legal proceedings and identified the delivery worker involved. The altercation began when Kumar allegedly used a perfume from the shop, leading to a confrontation with the owner.

The dispute escalated into a physical assault, prompting Kumar to seek police help and file a complaint. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.