Teen Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Perfume Dispute in Delhi
An 18-year-old delivery boy in Delhi faced assault by a store owner after using a perfume in the shop. Identified as Risha Kumar, the youth lodged a police complaint, prompting an investigation into the altercation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the incident's progression.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old named Risha Kumar, employed as a delivery boy, was allegedly assaulted by a store owner in east Delhi's Old Kondli area over a perfume incident, police reported on Monday.
Following the incident, the police initiated legal proceedings and identified the delivery worker involved. The altercation began when Kumar allegedly used a perfume from the shop, leading to a confrontation with the owner.
The dispute escalated into a physical assault, prompting Kumar to seek police help and file a complaint. Authorities are scrutinizing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.