Punjab's Pro-People Push: CM Mann's Bold Initiatives for Growth

In a significant move towards transparent governance, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann engaged directly with citizens from various assembly constituencies on Monday, addressing their concerns in a Lok Milni session.

Highlighting essential governance practices, Mann emphasized the need for continuous public interactions to ensure timely grievance resolutions. He announced the regularization of such sessions to keep a pulse on ground realities.

The Chief Minister outlined his government's ambitious initiatives aimed at easing financial pressures on residents. Key measures include free electricity for 90% of households, extensive recruitment, healthcare services through Aam Aadmi Clinics, and educational enhancements such as Schools of Eminence and exam coaching.

