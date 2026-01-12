Punjab's Pro-People Push: CM Mann's Bold Initiatives for Growth
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann held a Lok Milni to engage with citizens over their grievances, promising regular interactions for effective governance. Initiatives include free electricity, job creation, healthcare expansion, and education reforms, aimed at reducing the financial burden on families and restoring Punjab's growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards transparent governance, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann engaged directly with citizens from various assembly constituencies on Monday, addressing their concerns in a Lok Milni session.
Highlighting essential governance practices, Mann emphasized the need for continuous public interactions to ensure timely grievance resolutions. He announced the regularization of such sessions to keep a pulse on ground realities.
The Chief Minister outlined his government's ambitious initiatives aimed at easing financial pressures on residents. Key measures include free electricity for 90% of households, extensive recruitment, healthcare services through Aam Aadmi Clinics, and educational enhancements such as Schools of Eminence and exam coaching.
(With inputs from agencies.)
