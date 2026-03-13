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Uttarakhand Boosts AYUSH Infrastructure with Over 300 Health Centers

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced significant expansion in the state's AYUSH infrastructure. Over 300 Ayushman Arogya Kendras are operational, along with digital consultations via 'e-Sanjeevani'. The government is implementing policies to enhance traditional medicine sectors, aiming to establish 'Spiritual Economic Zones' across administrative divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:56 IST
Uttarakhand Boosts AYUSH Infrastructure with Over 300 Health Centers
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has underscored the state's commitment to bolstering its AYUSH infrastructure during a recent event in Rishikesh. He revealed that more than 300 Ayushman Arogya Kendras are now operational statewide, aiming to enhance access to traditional healthcare services.

He emphasized the integration of digital platforms in extending healthcare accessibility, highlighting over 70 AYUSH specialists offering consultations through the 'e-Sanjeevani' portal. This initiative reflects the state's broader strategy to merge traditional healthcare with modern technological advancements.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the Uttarakhand AYUSH Policy's role in promoting pharmaceutical manufacturing, wellness, education, and research related to traditional medicine. Plans to establish 'Spiritual Economic Zones' in the region further support the development of Ayurvedic, Naturopathic medicine, Yoga, and spiritual tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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