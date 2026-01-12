Left Menu

Waves of Cybercrime: The Digital Heist Network

Cyber fraudsters have stolen Rs 1,250 crore in Delhi within a year, with nationwide losses nearing Rs 20,000 crore. Scammers operate from Southeast Asia, exploiting Indian telecom networks. Affected citizens, especially seniors, are urged to report quickly to improve recovery chances, amid rising police prevention efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, cybercriminals have siphoned off approximately Rs 1,250 crore from unsuspecting victims in the Delhi region over the last year, say officials. Nationwide, the figure is close to Rs 20,000 crore, comparable to a small state's budget.

The alarming trend was underscored by a recent Rs 14.85 crore fraud targeting a senior citizen couple in Greater Kailash, New Delhi. Despite repeated public warnings, cyber fraud remains rampant as perpetrators—mostly based in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Laos—evade detection using sophisticated scams guided by Chinese handlers.

Authorities emphasize the importance of quick reporting. With proactive measures like awareness campaigns titled 'Santa ki Seekh', police hope to educate citizens, especially the vulnerable elderly, about protecting their finances. Amid ongoing efforts, incidents reveal gaps in conviction rates, though advances in cyber forensics promise better justice in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

